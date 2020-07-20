Veteran Odia Actor Bijay Mohanty Passes Away In Bhubaneswar

One of the most recognisable faces of the Odia cinema, Bijay Mohanty has passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He was 70.

He was brought back to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad in June. He was admitted to a Hyderabad hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest in May.

According to reports, Mohanty went to Hyderabad where his daughter resides. The veteran was diagnosed with diabetes and underwent a minor surgery a few months ago.

Mohanty started his career with theatre as a performer and directed many plays before venturing into movies. His performance in his debut film, Chilika Tire, earned him several accolades including the National Film Award.

He is most famous for negative roles in films including Samay Bada Balaban, Naga Phasa, Sahari Bagha, Danda Balunga and Chaka Bhaunri. His other noteworthy performances are seen in films like Arati, Aama Ghara Aama Sansara, Mamata Mage Mula, I Love My India, Aei Aama Sansara, Laxman Rekha, Rakhi Bhijigala Akhi Luhare, Ki Heba Sua Posile, Bhisma Pratigya, Bhai Hela Bhagari and Suna Panjuri.

A former student of the National School of Drama, Mohanty is credited with introducing layered negative characters in the Odia film industry.

He also contested for the Bhubanewsar Lok Sabha seat in 2014 general election on Congress ticket, but lost.