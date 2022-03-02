Veteran Russian Actor Liya Akhedzhakova, Who Wrote Letter to Stalin at 10, Has This Message for Putin

Several Russian personalities and famous celebrities have condemned President Vladimir Putin for declaring war on their neighbouring country Ukraine. Recently, renowned Russian actress Liya Akhedzhakova spoke up against the war and reacted to the images of the capital city of Ukraine, Kyiv. For the uninvited, the actress was born in Dnipro, which is now a part of Ukraine. Talking to Channel 4 News, she said that she is going to cry at the horrific images.

She said as translated by the channel, “I am going to start crying. I have visited Kyiv many, many times. I played on the stage of the wonderful theatre with the great Ukrainian actor Bohdan Stupka."

She then added that her grandparents lived in Kharkiv and she went to school in Kharkiv. “I can see Kharkiv is being bombed, I can see destroyed homes, hospitals and the maternity wards, And they showed how pregnant women or women who gave birth in the basements lying there and doctors move around them."

Advertisement

The actress continued to speak about the destruction the bombings have caused and the people who have suffered. Liya’s history of standing up to authority goes back to as early as when she was 10 years old. Back then, she had written a letter to Stalin, calling for medical help for her mother who had tuberculosis. On being asked what she would tell Putin if he were in front of her, she replied, “I can’t imagine. I can’t imagine because certain words are banned by law in Russia."

The actress had reportedly also donated $10,000 to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, several films distributors have decided not to screen their films in Russian theatres in the wake of the war. These films include Robert Pattinson starrer Batman, Marvel’s Morbius and Pixar’s Turning Red.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian Film Academy called for an international boycott of the Russian film industry. The Motion Picture Association said Monday that it stands with the international community in upholding the rule of law and condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the 75th Cannes Film Festival, to run from May 17 to 28, may not invite Russian delegations – given the Ukrainian war. The Festival said in a statement, “As the world has fallen into a grave crisis and sees part of Europe in a state of war, the Cannes Film Festival would like to express its support to the Ukrainian people and to all those who are currently in Ukraine.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.