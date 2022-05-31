Veteran Singer Anuradha Paudwal Pays Visit To Guru Shukracharya Mandir

Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal recently paid a visit to the famous temple of Guru Shukracharya on Kopargaon Island in Ahmadnagar. The visit was kept under wraps and no information about the puja performed by Anuradha came out.

Balasaheb Avhad, president of the temple, said, “This was Anuradha Ji’s personal worship. She had asked for complete confidentiality.” This unique Guru Shukracharya temple is dedicated to Lord Shukracharya and is the first of its kind temple in the entire world. The temple is more than 400 years old.

In her heyday in the 80s and 90s, she was one of the leading singers in the film industry. Born in a Maharashtrian family on October 27, 1954, in Karwar, the veteran singer made her singing debut in the industry in the year 1973 with the Amitabh Bachchan’s film Abhiman.

Anuradha had become so popular that people started comparing her with the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who dominated the Indian music industry since the 50s.

Anuradha Paudwal sang for many super hit Hindi films such as Tezaab, Aashiqui, Dil Hain Ki Manta Nahi, Beta, Sajan, Ram Lakhan, Hero. She also lent her voice to various films in Odia, Tamil, Nepali, Bengali, and Kannada. There are many successful devotional songs sung by Anuradha and many still listen to them.

The veteran singer rapidly rose to fame with her songs and was applauded by everyone for her talent. T-series owner Gulshan Kumar had decided to make her the Lata Mangeshkar of the 90s era and following that, Anuradha lent her voice to many songs by the music company.

