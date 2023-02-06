Veteran South actress Bhanupriya has delivered some noteworthy films, including Swarnakamalam, Rishyasringan, Sitaara and Chatrapathi in her illustrious career spanning decades. The 55-year-old, who is also a skilled Kuchipudi dancer, has long left the world of glam and glitz. According to FilmBeat, the actress now lives with her mother and brother in Chennai. Recently, in an interview with journalist Yagna Murthy Buddhi on YouTube, Bhanupriya opened up on her medical condition. The actress revealed that she has been suffering from memory loss since the death of her husband, almost four years ago.

Bhanupriya, who was married to Adarsh Kaushal in 1998, was living separately from her husband since 2005. Upon Adarsh’s death in 2018, owing to a cardiac arrest, the actress shared that she was finding it difficult to keep things in memory, which later took a turn for the worse in the last two years.

Speaking about the obstacles she faced at work due to her memory loss, she said, “I am unable to memorise things that I should be doing; and after the shoot began, I forgot my lines during one instance. This has been happening for about two years,"

Bhanuriya further elaborated on her estranged relationship with her ex-husband Adarsh. As per reports by Filmi Beat, she clarified that they were not divorced, contrary to the rumours. “My husband and I were not divorced. There are several rumours about the same, but I don’t want to address them now since the person is no more," added the actress.

The Rajashilpi actress further admitted to enjoying life away from the limelight. She prefers to stay at home, read books, listen to music, and perform her daily chores. Bhanupriya has a daughter named Abhinaya with her late husband Adarsh. Her daughter is currently pursuing a science degree at a London university.

Bhanupriya marked her entry into the film industry with the 1984-Telugu language musical drama, Sitara. After the success of Sitara, she rose to instant fame, starring in over 155 Tamil and Telugu films. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the 1986 film Dosti Dushmani, starring legendary actors Jeetendra, Rishi Kapoor, Rajinikanth, Poonam Dhillon, Pran and Asrani in crucial roles.

Bhanupriya was last seen in director Sandhya Raju’s romantic drama Natyam in an insignificant role.

