Veteran South Korean Actress Kim Min-Kyung Passes Away at Age 61

Veteran South Korean superstar Kim Min Kyung passed away on August 16, confirmed a Soth Korean digital portal. She was 61 at the time of her death. The portal that confirmed the news also informed that she is laid to rest in a hospital in Seoul and her funeral will take place today. However, the cause of her death is not revealed.

With a career spanning over 40 years, she had appeared in several roles both in television and films. She started off in 1979 with a theatrical group and subsequently went on to give several remarkable performances. She was also the winner of the newcomer award at the Korea Theater Festival in 1981, and since then, there was no looking back for her.

Some of her popular works include Someone Behind You, Where The Truth Lies, Microhabitat, Tazza, The Moon Embracing The Sun and Flowers Of The Prison. She was recently seen in the K-dramas Mouse, A Good Supper and a crime flick Pipeline. Her last films, Spiritwalker and 1947 Boston will be her posthumous releases.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here