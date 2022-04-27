Veteran Star Mumtaz Hospitalised For Severe Stomach Infection, Says She's Recovered But Still Weak

Veteran actress Mumtaz was hospitalised after she was diagnosed with a stomach infection. The actress revealed that she has been discharged and has recovered well but she is still experiencing weakness. Mumtaz said she was hospitalised for a week.

Mumtaz has starred in several hit movies in the late 1960s and 70s. She took a step back from the spotlight in the 1980s and has been seen only in a handful of movies since.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, the actress said, “It was a very bad infection and I had to be hospitalized. I was there for a whole week and now I am back home, weak but fully recovered.” Mumtaz added that while she is strong to have fought back the illness, she said there was a need for better health care services for the underprivileged.

“I am strong and able to fight back when ill. But what about other more vulnerable people out there who are forever exposed to dangerous infections? I think we need much better health care for the underprivileged,” she said.

Mumtaz was popularly known for her movies with Rajesh Khanna and Shammi Kapoor. With Rajesh, Mumtaz starred in Roti, Prem Kahani, Do Raaste, Aap Ki Kasam, Sachaa Jhutha and Apna Desh. Whereas with Shammi, the actress did movies such as Brahmachari, which featured the famous song Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche.

Recently, Shammi Kapoor’s son Aditya Raj Kapoor opened up about Shammi’s reported affair with Mumtaz following Geeta Bali’s death. Speaking with Times of India, Aditya said both wanted different things in life and perhaps that’s why the couple did not get together. While Shammi’s focused was his children, Mumtaz’s focus was on her career. “I don’t think my father was wrong. I don’t think Mumtaz ji was wrong to concentrate on her career,” said Aditya.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.