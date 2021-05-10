Veteran Tamil Actor Joker Thulasi Dies of Covid-19

Veteran actor Joker Thulasi, who worked predominantly the Tamil film industry, passed away on May 9 in Chennai. He had contracted Covid-19 and died due to complications.

Many members of the Tamil film fraternity took to social media to mourn his demise. Radikaa Sarathkumar, who worked with Joker Thulasi in Vani Rani, tweeted, “Very saddened to hear of the passing of Joker Thulasi, a very wonderful person , has been in theatre &movies for many decades. Sends me messages everyday with positive thoughts. Share working memories of him in #vaanirani , will miss his childlike enthusiasm."

Actor Mohan Raman tweeted, “RIP - " Joker " Thulasi. Has been acting since the mid 70s . A very affable person , deeply interested in Astrology etc . I pray for his Athma to attain Sadhgathi. Did many films and TV serials together. I pray his family finds the strength to bear this loss. Aum Shanthi (sic).”

Actress Neelima Esai wrote, “Deepest condolences #jokertulasi Folded hands you have been a great pillar of support to me appa! May your soul rest in peace Folded hands truly can’t digest this."

Joker Thulasi made his Tamil debut with Ungalil Oruthi in 1976. He worked in several films, theatre productions and TV shows. He was known for films like Thamizhachi, Ilaignar Ani, Udan Pirappu, Mannai Thottu Kumbidanum and TV soaps like Vani Rani, Kolangal, Keladi Kanmani and Azhagu.

