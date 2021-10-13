Veteran Tamil Actor Srikanth, Who Debuted With Jayalalitha, Passes Away

Veteran Tamil actor Srikanth passed away in Chennai on Tuesday. He was 81. The actor died due to old-age health-related complications. Born on March 19, 1940, in Erode district of Tamil Nadu, Srikanth breathed his last on October 12, 2021. He made his debut with the late J Jayalalithaa in the 1965 classic ‘Vennira Adai’. During his career, he played several characters in around 200 Tamil films. He also acted in several TV series and dramas.

His career spanned over four decades wherein he starred in several critically acclaimed films. Srikanth became a well-known face of the Tamil film industry after his performance in the 1974 super hit ‘Thanga Pathakkam’. Srikanth was a lead actor in the 1974 film “Dikkatra Parvathi" that went on to win the National Film Award for the Best feature film in Tamil next year. He was last seen as an actor in the 2009 film ‘Kudiyarasu’.

Srikanth also starred in several classics of filmmaker K Balachandar. He was seen in Bama Vijayam, Poova Thalaiya and Ethir Neechal. He also acted in Kasethan Kadavulada, Selva Magal, Navagraham, Aval and Nootrukku Nooru, to name a few.

Several politicians and celebrities paid tribute to the late actor. Superstar Rajinikanth, who had shared screen space with Srikanth in films Bhairavi and Sadhurangam, also paid homage to him on Tuesday night. Srikanth played the character of an anti-hero in Rajinikanth’s first flick Bhairavi.

Srikanth had graced Tamil cinema with his acting as hero and villain in many films. He played several critically-acclaimed supporting roles in Tamil films starring the late Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also expressed grief over the actor’s demise. In an official statement, he said that he was personally acquainted with the late actor who had acted in many “memorable films" and played a variety of roles.

