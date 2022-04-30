Veteran Tamil Actress Rangamma Patti Passes Away at 83

Veteran Tamil actress Rangamma Patti, best known for her comedy roles, passed away at the age of 83 on April 29 in Coimbatore. The veteran actress, often seen in films with famous comedians Vadievelu and Vivek, was staying in Telugupalayam village near Annur in the Coimbatore district and she was suffering from age related illness for the past few months.

She started her acting career during the legendary actor MG Ramachandran’s (MGR) era. She had worked in over 1000 movies in her long career.

Rangamma made her screen debut in 1967 in the film Vivasaayee starring MGR. She played a minor role in the movie. The movie was a major blockbuster at that time and it ran for 100 days in theatres in major cities across Tamil Nadu.

Rangamma has worked with many famous actors of Tamil industry including Ajith, Vijay, Vishal, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. She became famous after her dog comedy with comedian Vadivelu.

She has also acted in the short film Kuttima in 2013. The film was written and directed by Ganesh Kumar Mohan. The movie also features Yeskay Durai, Shweta Gupta and Vinod Verma. After this film the veteran actress became popular as Kuttima Patti, the name of her character in the film. She received many awards for her performance in this short film.

But in the last few years the actress had remained away from the film industry and she fell sick due to old age. She was treated in Chennai for a month and then she returned to her hometown in Telugupalayam. Though she had been acting in cinema for over forty years, she did not earn much and stayed in a rented house. She was cared for by her sisters and her son.

Rangamma’s funeral will be held in her hometown. Many Tamil celebrities have expressed their condolences after the death of the veteran actress.

