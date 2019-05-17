Veteran Telugu Actor Rallapalli Narasimha Rao Passes Away at Age 74

Veteran Telugu actor Rallapalli Venkata Narasimha Rao, popularly known by his surname Rallapalli, passed away at a private hospital here Fridayevening following a cardiac arrest.He was 74.Rallappali, who had been suffering from a liver problem, passed away at 6.16 PM following a cardiac arrest, hospital sources said.He was admitted to the hospital on May 15, they said.Rallapalli began his acting career in theatre at a young age and subsequently entered films.He had also worked as a staff artist in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.Rallapalli acted in more than 800 films and was popular as a comedian and character artiste.He was a five-time winner of the prestigious Nandi award in undivided Andhra Pradesh.Some of his well-known films include 'Thoorpu velleRailu', 'Srivariki Prema Lekha' and 'Rendu Rellu Aaru'.