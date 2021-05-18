Veteran Telugu Actress Pavala Syamala in Financial Strain, Appeals for Help: Report

Veteran actress Pavala Syamala, who has appeared in hundreds of films from the Telugu film industry is under severe financial constraints, according to latest reports. The 70 year old is suffering from illness and is unable to pay rent and buy groceries.

According to Pinkvilla, Syamala said in a TV interview that she has not received her pension of Rs 10000 as promised. “The pension given by the Telangana government for old people hasn’t been coming to me for the past few months. It has become a struggle to find food for me and my daughter. Not many are willing to come to us and help due to the pandemic," the publication quoted her saying.

“The medical expenses are to the tune of ₹10000 per month. Due to the current pandemic, people are not readily helping us or coming to us. We are not able to buy even groceries," she continued.

Actress Karate Kalyani reportedly brought her issue to the limelight. The Mirapakay actress has asked the Movie Artist Association (MAA) for help. According to the publication, superstar Chiranjeevi has previously helped her financially by giving her Rs 2 lakh.

Pavala Syamala has played characters in several Teligu films including Golimar, Mathu Vadalara, Allari Ramudu, Emo Gurram, Egaravachu among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here