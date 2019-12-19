Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Veteran Telugu Comedian, Actor Ali’s Mother Passes Away Due to Age Related Illness

According to a report, Ali was shooting for a film in Ranchi, Jharkhand when he got the news of his mother's demise.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 19, 2019, 11:09 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Veteran Telugu Comedian, Actor Ali’s Mother Passes Away Due to Age Related Illness
Actor Ali

Telugu comedian Ali's mother passed away in the early hours of Thursday, December 16. Zaitun Bibi died of age related illness. She used to stay with Ali at his residence in Hyderabad. She breathed her last in Rajamahendravaram, or Rajahmundry. Her body has been brought back to Hyderabad where the last rites will be performed on Thursday evening.

Read: Veteran Telugu Comedian, Actor Ali Joins YSRCP; Says 'Willing to Contest From Vijayawada, Rajahmundry'

According to a report by Telugu Bulletin, Ali was shooting for a film in Ranchi, Jharkhand when he got the news of his mother's demise. He rushed to Hyderabad soon after he got to know about the loss.

Ali shared a strong bond with his mother and never missed spending time with her. On many past occasions, the Telugu comedian spoke about his mother’s sacrifices and even credited her for being behind his success.

According to a report, Ali had recently been to Hajj to pray for the well-being of his mother.

Ali has acted in over 1000 films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. He is often seen in films by Pawan Kalyan and Puri Jagannadh. He made his debut in 1979 film Nindu Noorellu. As a child he acted in a number of films. Director S V Krishna Reddy gave Ali comic roles in his films, creating new roles for him. Soon Ali developed his own style which came to be known as Chaata. The comedian has so far won two Filmfare Awards and Nandi Awards.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram