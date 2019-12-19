Veteran Telugu Comedian, Actor Ali’s Mother Passes Away Due to Age Related Illness

Telugu comedian Ali's mother passed away in the early hours of Thursday, December 16. Zaitun Bibi died of age related illness. She used to stay with Ali at his residence in Hyderabad. She breathed her last in Rajamahendravaram, or Rajahmundry. Her body has been brought back to Hyderabad where the last rites will be performed on Thursday evening.

According to a report by Telugu Bulletin, Ali was shooting for a film in Ranchi, Jharkhand when he got the news of his mother's demise. He rushed to Hyderabad soon after he got to know about the loss.

Ali shared a strong bond with his mother and never missed spending time with her. On many past occasions, the Telugu comedian spoke about his mother’s sacrifices and even credited her for being behind his success.

According to a report, Ali had recently been to Hajj to pray for the well-being of his mother.

Ali has acted in over 1000 films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. He is often seen in films by Pawan Kalyan and Puri Jagannadh. He made his debut in 1979 film Nindu Noorellu. As a child he acted in a number of films. Director S V Krishna Reddy gave Ali comic roles in his films, creating new roles for him. Soon Ali developed his own style which came to be known as Chaata. The comedian has so far won two Filmfare Awards and Nandi Awards.

