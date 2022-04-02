Veteran Telugu Script Writer Gopala Krishna Responds To Rumours On His Brother

Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao and Gopala Krishna, famous as Paruchuri Brothers, are known for revolutionising Telugu cinema in 1980s with their writing. They have written stories and dialogues for more than 300 films. The fans of both brothers were recently in shock after seeing a recent photo of Venkateswara Rao. The veteran writer looks quite old and frail in the photo. Many had been quite worried about his health.

His brother Gopala Krishna has now cleared all speculations about Venkateswara Rao’s health in a video message. Gopala Krishna said that after having moved to Australia in 2017, Venkateswara Rao underwent some tests and the tests were conducted due to slight change in his health condition.

Gopala Krishna said that due to diet changes prescribed by doctors, Venkateswara Rao lost weight in recent months. Gopala Krishna explained that director J Jayanthi had clicked a photo of his brother while he was undergoing treatment and shared it on social media.

Gopala Krishna also felt sad about many commenting on his brother’s looks. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy writer said that any man would have looked the same if they were 80 years old. Gopala Krishna said that physical characteristics of a person changes with time. The veteran writer thanked everyone for expressing concern for his brother.

Apart from his brother’s health, Gopala Krishna also talked about Bheemla Nayak’s Pre-Release Event and paid tributes to legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar and music composer Bappi Lahiri, who passed away recently.

Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao and Gopala Krishna have penned stories and dialogues for films like Sita, Ayushman Bhava, Rangu, Jayadev and others. They have also directed a total of 9 films like Maa Telugu Talli, Repati Swarajyam, Bhale Tammudu, Sreekrishnaleelalu and Praja Swamyamyam. They have also directed Maro Quit India, Sarpayagam and Singanna. Both brothers have also been felicitated with Special Jury Award in 2016.

