CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#HockeyWorldCup#Budget2023#AutoExpo
Home » News » Movies » Veteran Telugu-Tamil Writer Bala Murugan Passes Away Aged 86
1-MIN READ

Veteran Telugu-Tamil Writer Bala Murugan Passes Away Aged 86

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: January 16, 2023, 10:49 IST

Chennai, India

Balamurugan passes away at 86.

Balamurugan passes away at 86.

Popular Tamil-Telugu story writer Shri Balamurugan, who wrote several films in Tamil and Telugu film Industry passed away. He was 86.

Popular Tamil-Telugu screenwriter Shri Balamurugan passed away. He was 86. Reportedly, he died due to age-related illness. His son, Bhupathi Raja shared with a news portal, that the writer passed away yesterday morning at 8:45. He was ill since the past few years.

Balamurugan has been the writer of many super hit movies like ‘Dharmadatha’, ‘Alumagalu’, ‘Savaasagallu’ and ‘Jeevana Tarangalu’. He also contributed the story to Geetha Arts’ first film ‘Bantrotu Bharya’. He was also the writer of ‘Soggadu’ starring Shobhan Babu which became a huge blockbuster back in the day and now carries a cult status.

Balamurugan has written stories for several star Tamil actors too. He worked closely with Sivaji Ganesan to write nearly 30 to 40 of his films. On hearing the news of his demise, Tamil and Telugu film celebrities started mourning his death.

Actor Kayal Devaraj mourned his passing, writing, “Writer #Balamurugan (85) passed away at his residence in R A Puram yesterday. He was the writer for famous films like #Anbukkarangal #EngaIoruRaja #RamanEtthanaiRamanady #PattikadaPattanama #VasanthaMaligai etc May his soul rest in peace”.

Speaking of Bhupathi, he acted in a few of his father’s films like Rajapart Rengadurai, Engal Thanga Raja, Manikka thotil and Thangapathakkam as a child. He also worked with Shivaji Ganesan as a child artist at the age of 8. His first movie- ‘Raja Raja Thaan’, produced by the famed Cinematographer Mr Nivaz, starring Ramarajan and Gowthami.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. regional cinema
first published:January 16, 2023, 09:38 IST
last updated:January 16, 2023, 10:49 IST
Read More