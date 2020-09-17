Vettaikaaran Director Babu Sivan Passes Away in Chennai

Tamil filmmaker Babu Sivan breathed his last on September 16. The director passed away in Chennai He was 54. Liver and kidney issues were factors that led to his sad demise.

As per report by The News Minute, the late director was found in an unconscious state by his family at their residence. Sivan’s daughters, who were appearing for the NEET, went for the exam along with their mother. On reaching back, they discovered Babu Sivan lying unconscious.

He was immediately rushed to the nearest private hospital and was later shifted to a government hospital due to financial restraints. Since his family could afford the treatment cost, he was treated in Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai.

The doctors at the hospital suggested dialysis considering the poor functioning of his kidney. But unfortunately, conducting the dialysis did not help his recovery and he eventually succumbed. It has also been indicated in media reports that the director suffered from liver failure. He had been feeling a few symptoms lately, but kept passing it off as regular discomfort and avoided going to a hospital.

Babu Sivan is best known for helming 2009 film Vettaikaaran which did exceptionally well at the box office. The Tamil film starred Thalapathy Vijay and Anushka Shetty in main roles. It was one of the highest grossing Tamil films of that year. Vijay and Anushka bagged the Vijay Awards for Favourite Hero and Favourite Heroine, respectively.

Before that, he worked as an assistant director with Dharani. Babu Sivan wrote dialogues for the Vijay and Trisha starrer Tamil movie Kuruvi, which released in 2008. He later started venturing into television.

In 2019, he started directing a Tamil serial for Sun TV titled Raasathi but could only complete work on a few episodes. The series stars Debjani Modak, Devayani, Baladitya and Vichithra. Babu Sivan is survived by his wife and two daughters.