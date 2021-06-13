VHP Activist Wants Kannada Actor Chetan Kumar Deported for 'Anti-Brahminism' Stand

A VHP activist in Bengaluru has filed a complaint against Kannada award-winning actor Chetan Kumar for the latter’s alleged outburst against Brahminism, and asked that he should be deported to the US, as he is an American citizen.

In his complaint to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), VHP activist Girish Bharadwaj states, “Recently, the actor tweeted ‘Brahminism is negation of the spirited of Liberty, equality and Fraternity. We must uproot Brahminism - #Ambedkar’ and ‘While all are born as equals, to say that Brahmins alone are highest and all others are low as untouchables is sheer nonsense. It is a big hoax - #Periyar.’ Besides he had said Brahminism had killed the ideas of Basava and Buddha, and that Buddha had fought against Brahminism, in one of his videos."

Bharadwaj says his “ingratiating contempt-arousing tweets and videos are targeting a specific community" and should be abhorred by all in unequivocal terms. “Being a US citizen, he is flouting he Foreigners’ Act by making such statements which should be considered seriously by FRRO. His residential permit, if permitted should be revoked. We request you to pass necessary orders to deport him immediately to his country for violating the provisions of Indian laws," Bharadwaj writes.

Contacted by CNN News18, he Bharadwaj said that though his parents hail from Karnataka and work in the US, Chetan is a US citizen. “Even if he holds dual citizenship, inciting violence or creating enmity between any groups — it violates law - and there is a concerned officer in the FRRO to take action," he told news18.

Chetan (who takes the name of Chetan Ahimsa on Twitter) was not available for comment. But the statements attributed to him are quotes of the historical social reformers Ambedkar and Periyar.

Besides, he has also tweeted on June 11: “#Brahminism — graded hierarchy of humans based on birth — still exists on systemic and ideological levels amongst those of all cases and many religions in South Asia. Panacea to such structural inequality is rational egalitarianism of Buddha/ Basaa, Sharanas/ Ambedkar/ Periyar/ Bahujan icons.

Born 1983 to a doctor-couple who hail from Karnataka and migrated to the US decades back, Chetan studied in Yale University and came to India in 2005 to work in theatre. He has acted in nine films, winning the Udaya Film AWard for Best actor for his debut film in 2008.

While alleging that he has “dubious record of making unsubstantiated remarks" Bharadwaj’s complaint states that he has been making remarks against the most peaceful communities and mutts. “He has been peddling false information to please his political bosses. It could also be manifestations of his frustration of lack of opportunities in Kannada film industry," the complaint stated.

