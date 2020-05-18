Viaan Raj Kundra Follows Mother Shilpa Shetty's Footsteps, Excels In Gymnastic Activities

Viaan Raj Kundra seems to be inspired by his parents’ love for fitness and health. Following the footsteps of mother Shilpa Shetty and father Raj Kundra, Viaan is also taking good care of his fitness with gymnastics.

The Dhadkan actress gave us a glimpse of her son’s newfound love for fitness. Sharing a video of Viaan doing a backflip with perfection, Shilpa proudly showed off her son’s skills.

“Children always imitate whatever they see their parents doing. Seeing us workout and practice yoga, Viaan started taking an interest in his health and fitness early on. Kids have a lot of energy and it’s important for that enormous energy to be channelized well. He loves gymnastics, so I enrolled him…,” she shared.

Focusing on the need to practice every day to make the skills better, the Baazigar actress wrote, “Gymnastics without practice can make you rusty. So, we keep practicing... keeps him occupied, active, and strong! So, if your kids want to pursue something they must practice because practice makes you perfect and makes them hungry and sleep well...”

A lot of celebs seem to be impressed with the little boy love’s for gymnastics. Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, better known for his stunts, commented, “I think I’ll need training from my little bro now post lockdown”.

Fitness expert Luke Coutinho, actor Rohit Roy and Rithvik Dhanjani also appreciated the young lad.

Apart from gymnastics, Viaan also spends time cooking, doing craft and growing vegetables with his mother. Here’s a look at his lockdown activities:

Follow @News18Movies for more