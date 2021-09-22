Viacom18 Studios Partners With Dharma Productions, Acquires Satellite Rights for 4 Big Films

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions have joined hands to bring a star-studded lineup of films to the big screen. As part of the association, Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions will collaborate on some of the most anticipated films including Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which features Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

Shakun Batra’s next starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi as well as Shashank Khaitan’s next featuring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar are also part of this deal.

Speaking about the partnership, Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said: “As Viacom18 Studios scales up and begins a new chapter, we are looking at key partnerships with creators who shape mainstream entertainment. Collaborating to build a slate of films further strengthens our long-term association with Karan and Dharma Productions."

Karan Johar added, “In Viacom18 Studios and Ajit, we have a partner who not only shares our vision in storytelling but also has our approach to differentiated cinema. Dharma Productions has been committed to entertaining movie-goers world over with every film and this partnership will further enable it."

Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions said, “The partnership with Viacom18 Studios is a significant step for Dharma as together we gear up to bring back the best of Hindi cinema to theatrical audiences. We believe that strategic alliances are the way forward for the film industry and this partnership is the stepping-stone to a long-term alliance."

The films which are part of this deal are in various stages of production and are expected to release over the next 18- 24 months. With Viacom18’s leading broadcast channels at play, the network has also acquired satellite rights for these films.

(Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate News18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here