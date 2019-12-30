Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Post a Picture From Their Switzerland Vacation In Gstaad

With the holiday season on, Bollywood celebs and Indian cricketers have taken time out of their busy schedules to make the most of it. Among others headed to exotic locations, love birds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will be ringing in the year 2020 in Gstaad, Switzerland.

The couple posted a picture from the snowy town on their social media.

View this post on Instagram ❄️⛷ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Dec 28, 2019 at 7:33am PST

Virat and Anushka recently completed their first year as man and wife and shared the same on their social media.

Virat recently starred in the list of Cricketers of the decade. Anushka, who has not signed any upcoming projects yet, will be producing a Netflix series titled Mai.

Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor Khan too will be welcoming the New Year 2020 in Switzerland where she went with her husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur and sister Karisma Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram

While we posed.. ❄️❤️ #swissalps #sistersledge #holidays

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 28, 2019 at 5:19am PST

Co-incidentally, they also bumped into Varun Dhawan and shared a picture with him on his social media.

View this post on Instagram See who we met ! ⛷ @varundvn #holidayseason #snowydays A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 28, 2019 at 5:27am PST

The Indian Cricket Team too is trying to make the most of their short holiday before kicking in the year 2020 with the home season of the match. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma chose to stay in the country and posted a picture having a good time at Jio Wonderland with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira.

On the other hand, off-spinner Ravindra Jadeja took off to London and shared a picture in front of the Westminster with wife Riva Solanki.

View this post on Instagram

Christmas time with home minister in Westminster

A post shared by Ravindra Jadeja (@royalnavghan) on Dec 27, 2019 at 1:08am PST

View this post on Instagram Christmas time with home minister in Westminster A post shared by Ravindra Jadeja (@royalnavghan) on Dec 27, 2019 at 1:08am PST

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.