Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Post a Picture From Their Switzerland Vacation In Gstaad
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in Switzerland for their New Year break.
With the holiday season on, Bollywood celebs and Indian cricketers have taken time out of their busy schedules to make the most of it. Among others headed to exotic locations, love birds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will be ringing in the year 2020 in Gstaad, Switzerland.
The couple posted a picture from the snowy town on their social media.
Virat and Anushka recently completed their first year as man and wife and shared the same on their social media.
In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude❤️ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on
Virat recently starred in the list of Cricketers of the decade. Anushka, who has not signed any upcoming projects yet, will be producing a Netflix series titled Mai.
Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor Khan too will be welcoming the New Year 2020 in Switzerland where she went with her husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur and sister Karisma Kapoor.
While we posed.. ❄️❤️ #swissalps #sistersledge #holidays
Co-incidentally, they also bumped into Varun Dhawan and shared a picture with him on his social media.
See who we met ! ⛷ @varundvn #holidayseason #snowydays A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on
The Indian Cricket Team too is trying to make the most of their short holiday before kicking in the year 2020 with the home season of the match. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma chose to stay in the country and posted a picture having a good time at Jio Wonderland with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira.
On the other hand, off-spinner Ravindra Jadeja took off to London and shared a picture in front of the Westminster with wife Riva Solanki.
Christmas time with home minister in Westminster
Christmas time with home minister in Westminster A post shared by Ravindra Jadeja (@royalnavghan) on
