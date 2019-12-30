Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Post a Picture From Their Switzerland Vacation In Gstaad

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in Switzerland for their New Year break.

News18.com

Updated:December 30, 2019, 9:23 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Post a Picture From Their Switzerland Vacation In Gstaad
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in Switzerland for their New Year break.

With the holiday season on, Bollywood celebs and Indian cricketers have taken time out of their busy schedules to make the most of it. Among others headed to exotic locations, love birds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will be ringing in the year 2020 in Gstaad, Switzerland.

The couple posted a picture from the snowy town on their social media.

View this post on Instagram

❄️⛷

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Virat and Anushka recently completed their first year as man and wife and shared the same on their social media.

Virat recently starred in the list of Cricketers of the decade. Anushka, who has not signed any upcoming projects yet, will be producing a Netflix series titled Mai.

Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor Khan too will be welcoming the New Year 2020 in Switzerland where she went with her husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur and sister Karisma Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram

While we posed.. ❄️❤️ #swissalps #sistersledge #holidays

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Co-incidentally, they also bumped into Varun Dhawan and shared a picture with him on his social media.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

See who we met ! ⛷ @varundvn #holidayseason #snowydays A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

The Indian Cricket Team too is trying to make the most of their short holiday before kicking in the year 2020 with the home season of the match. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma chose to stay in the country and posted a picture having a good time at Jio Wonderland with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira.

On the other hand, off-spinner Ravindra Jadeja took off to London and shared a picture in front of the Westminster with wife Riva Solanki.

View this post on Instagram

Christmas time with home minister in Westminster

A post shared by Ravindra Jadeja (@royalnavghan) on

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Christmas time with home minister in Westminster A post shared by Ravindra Jadeja (@royalnavghan) on

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram