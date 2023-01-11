Vibe Teaser Video: BIGBANG Taeyang Goes Shirtless, BTS' Jimin Helps Take Mood Notch Higher

It was just a week ago when the announcement of BIGBANG’s Taeyang and BTS’ Jimin’s collaboration for a new single created a massive buzz on social media. Now, just days ahead of the track’s release, Taeyang has dropped the teaser of the digital single’s music video. The track titled ‘Vibe’ is scheduled for release on Friday, January 13. In the short teaser, both Taeyang and Jimin take the center frame looking dapper in crisp black suits, along with their peppy style statement that was seen in the official poster of the song.

The music video teaser also offers a sneak peek of the K-pop idols’ choreography and the trendy aura of the song. It promises to be an entertaining number with catchy lyrics including the phrase “You know we got that vibe” that the duo sang in sync just a moment before the teaser ended. What stole the limelight was Taeyang’s sleek shirtless entry in the beginning and Jimin’s cool avatar as he stood beside the former on a blingy platform. Watch the teaser here:

The announcement of the new single was made by The Black Label and a tweet that was shared on Taeyang’s profile on January 3. The poster showcased saw the K-pop idols posing on the shooting set in a room lit by a ring of yellow light.

While the new single marks Taeyang’s first solo ever since the release of his third solo album in 2017. In addition to this, it also marks the first official solo of BTS’ Jimin since the septet announced their hiatus and have decided to work on individual ventures until they reunite. While nothing much about ‘Vibe’ is known as of yet, the music teaser has amassed the right amount of anticipation for its release.

When it comes to BTS’ solo ventures, leader RM dropped his official solo debut album Indigo in December 2022. Meanwhile, Jungkook has continued to create buzz be it the release of his yet other track Dreamers, which appeared on the official soundtrack of the FIFA World Cup 2022. It is important to note that this isn’t the first time when Jimin is releasing his solo single. Previously, he released, Lie, Christmas Love, Promise, With You, and more.

