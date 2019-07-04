Vibhoutee Sharma Says She is Not Replacing Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

SAB TV’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah seems to be in a fix as the makers are unable to get a replacement for Disha Vakani as Dayaben. On July 3, many media outlets reported that after much search, the makers have found their Dayaben in Bade Acche Lagte Hain actress Vibhoutee Sharma, who will be replacing Disha. However, seems out that the news was just a rumour and there is no confirmation to it.

Vibhoutee took to Instagram to call the news about her replacing Disha as Dayaben a rumour. Sharing screenshots of multiple media reports, Vibhoutee wrote ‘Rumour’ over it. This has made clear that the actress is not stepping into the shoes of Disha anytime soon.

She also wrote a post, clarifying, “I’m not into serials. I respect all serial actors though. It’s amazing what they are doing. All these rumours about me replacing the lead actress in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are really getting into my head now. If I’ll ever have to do a TV serial, it will be according to my age and liking.”

Speaking to The Times of India, Vibhoutee clarified about the alleged replacement, and said, “I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. I am not replacing Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, neither have I given any mock test.”

She added, “I am not interested in doing TV shows. I have currently taken a break from acting. This is really funny. I keep doing ads and was never interested in doing regular daily soaps.”

In a recent interview, producer Asit Modi said that he is open to all kinds of possibilities, hinting at chances of having Disha Vakani back in the show. However, the producers are in talks with many other artistes as well. Disha, who is married to business Mayur Pandya, has been on a maternity break for the past year and a half.

Follow @News18Movies for more