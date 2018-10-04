Vice: Watch Christian Bale Transform into Dick Cheney in Biopic's First Trailer

Christian Bale, famous for his extreme body transformations for his roles, bulked up to play former US Vice President Dick Cheney, putting on almost 18 kilos. With his gold-rimmed glasses and receding hairline, he is nearly unrecognisable.The film, previously titled Backseat, tells the story of Dick Cheney, George W. Bush's right-hand man, a powerful bureaucrat in Washington who was at the center of the Bush administration's foreign policy after 9/11, including in Iraq and Afghanistan.Set to the Killers track The Man, the trailer's central scene is a conversation where former US president George W. Bush asks Cheney to be his running mate in the presidential election, intercut with scenes of Cheney with other officials, in the desert and in the halls of power.Cheney is reluctant to take on the job, pointing out that the vice-presidency is a "mostly symbolic job." But he's open to persuasion. "However, if we came to a different understanding, I can handle the more mundane jobs: overseeing bureaucracy, energy, military and foreign policy." Bush replies, "Yeah. Right. I like that."Sam Rockwell plays George W. Bush, while Steve Carell is Donald Rumsfeld and Amy Adams is Lynne Cheney. The film also stars Jesse Plemons, Alison Pill, Lily Rabe and Tyler Perry.Director Adam McKay last directed The Big Short in 2015. Vice releases December 25.(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)