‘Vicious Mafia’: Vivek Agnihotri Supports Yami Gautam for Slamming Negative Review of Dasvi

Yami Gautam has proved her worth time and again in the film industry with her performances. Her recent film Dasvi, which also features Abhishek Bachchan, is getting mixed reviews from film critics. However, the actress did not like Dasvi’s review by an entertainment portal focusing only on movies. She slammed the review that called Yami’s smile to be “repetitive”. The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has now Yami’s side and called out the “vicious mafia” for pulling the actress down.

After Yami’s tweet, Vivek came out in her support and praised her for speaking up. He wrote, “Bravo, Yami Gautam for speaking up. You need no certificates for your talent from this vicious mafia led by Anupama Chopra.”

Bravo, @yamigautam for speaking up. You need no certificates for your talent from this vicious mafia led by @anupamachopra. https://t.co/qFOwZ9s1PY— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 8, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Yami Gautam had shared a series of tweets to bring out the critic platform for allegedly always pulling her down. She wrote, “Before I say anything else, I’d like to say that I usually take constructive criticism in my stride. But when a certain platform keeps trying to pull you down consistently, I felt it necessary to speak up about it.”Further, she added that getting such a review after her films like A Thursday, Bala and Uri was highly disrespectful. She also proudly said that she is a self-made actor and she is doing everything to prove her worth. However, even after doing such great work, she is being criticised by certain reputed portals. Showing her agony on the matter, she tweeted and asked the portal to not review her films further.

Advertisement

Before I say anything else, I’d like to say that I usually take constructive criticism in my stride. But when a certain platform keeps trying to pull you down consistently, I felt it necessary to speak up about it. https://t.co/GGczNekBhP pic.twitter.com/wdBYXyv47V— Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) April 7, 2022

While the fight for talent is still on the go, Dasvi is doing quite well on the OTT platform. The film is trending in the Top 10 on Netflix and the audience is applauding Abhishek and Yami’s performance.

Dasvi is a comedy film based on an uneducated politician who decided to spend his jail time studying for Class 10. Tushar Jalota’s directorial casts Abhishek Bachchan as Ganga Ram Chaudhary and Yami in the role of a lawful cop. Apart from these two, the film also features Nimrat Kaur in an important role.Tags: Dasvi, Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.