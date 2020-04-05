MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Vicky and Sunny Kaushal Take Turns Flipping Omelettes

Vicky and Sunny Kaushal

Vicky and Sunny Kaushal

Actor brothers Vicky and Sunny Kaushal have taken the coronavirus lockdown in the right spirit and could be seen bonding while they performed kitchen duties.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 11:04 AM IST
Actor brothers Vicky and Sunny Kaushal have been spending quarantine time with their family in Mumbai while the coronavirus lockdown is in effect in India. Recently, both of them took to kitchen duties and made omelettes while taking turns.

Vicky posted videos from the time on his Insta stories and it is clear that he can't flip the omelette right, at least now. Meanwhile, Sunny showed him how to do it right as Vicky stood there, observed and maybe learnt. The videos of the two bothers from quarantine are certainly relationship goals as they bond and enjoy fun time in each other's company.

Recently, Vicky was also seen cleaning ceiling fans at his place and the video of the actor had gone viral on social media. Sharing a video on Instagram where he can be seen cleaning a ceiling fan standing on the floor, Vicky captioned: "Thought I'd interact with my fans today. #quarantinelife (sic)."

The ladies in B-Town sure seemed amused and impressed by turns with Vicky. "Lamba hone ka fayeda! Aur nuksaan (sic)!" Kriti Sanon teased.

"So focused," Jacqueline Fernandez wrote.

Pulling Vicky's leg, Arjun Kapoor commented: "Bohut personal ho tum with fans (sic)."

Vicky has also donated Rs 1 crore towards the PM-CARES fund in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

(With inputs from IANS)

