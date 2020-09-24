MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

  • Powered By
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vicky Donor Actor Bhupesh Pandya Passes Away After Battling Lung Cancer

Bhupesh Pandya

Bhupesh Pandya

Earlier, Manoj Bajpayee had tweeted a link regarding a fundraiser for Bhupesh Pandya, who was in need of money to pay for his treatment.

Actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, who featured in films like Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi, Vicky Donor, and Parmanu, has lost his battle to cancer. The news of his demise was tweeted by the National School of Drama (NSD) on Wednesday.

"The news of Bhupesh Kumar Pandya's (alumnus NSD 2001 batch) death is extremely sad. The NSD family pays a heartfelt tribute. God bless the departed soul," the School announced on Twitter. Actor Manoj Bajpayee also took to Twitter to pay a tribute to Pandya.

A few days ago, actor Rajesh Tailang had requested his colleagues to help Pandya financially in his cancer treatment. Tagging Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Adil Hussain, Anurag Kashyap and a few others, he wrote on Twitter, “Our dear friend, a fantastic actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya is fighting a hard battle with Cancer. He needs our support urgently. Please click this and do your bit. Thanks!” Manoj Bajpayee had also tweeted, “Request all of you to step forward help out colleague Actor Bhupesh an NSD graduate!!”

Next Story
Loading