Vicky Donor Actor Bhupesh Pandya Passes Away After Battling Lung Cancer

Actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, who featured in films like Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi, Vicky Donor, and Parmanu, has lost his battle to cancer. The news of his demise was tweeted by the National School of Drama (NSD) on Wednesday.

"The news of Bhupesh Kumar Pandya's (alumnus NSD 2001 batch) death is extremely sad. The NSD family pays a heartfelt tribute. God bless the departed soul," the School announced on Twitter. Actor Manoj Bajpayee also took to Twitter to pay a tribute to Pandya.

A few days ago, actor Rajesh Tailang had requested his colleagues to help Pandya financially in his cancer treatment. Tagging Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Adil Hussain, Anurag Kashyap and a few others, he wrote on Twitter, “Our dear friend, a fantastic actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya is fighting a hard battle with Cancer. He needs our support urgently. Please click this and do your bit. Thanks!” Manoj Bajpayee had also tweeted, “Request all of you to step forward help out colleague Actor Bhupesh an NSD graduate!!”