MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Vicky Donor Taught Me To Be Fearless In My Choices, Says Yami Gautam As Film Clocks 8 Years

Vicky Donor Taught Me To Be Fearless In My Choices, Says Yami Gautam As Film Clocks 8 Years

Yami shared that the film led her to root for roles that have substance.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 9:03 AM IST
Share this:

Actress Yami Gautam gets nostalgic looking back at her Bollywood debut film "Vicky Donor", which opened eight years ago on this day. She says the film that dealt with sperm donation and infertility, taught her to listen to her instincs and be fearless in her choices.

"What made the film so memorable is the team that collaborated together. It was one of the most memorable shoots in terms of learning team collaboration. Everybody was so energetic, giving and supportive of each other," she recalled.

Yami shared that the film led her to root for roles that have substance.

"It helped me explore myself as an actor. I remember the process of preparing for 'Vicky Donor'. We had workshops and we were so thorough with the script. After packing up we would sit with Shoojit da (Sircar)and Juhi (Chaturvedi) and work on upcoming scenes. It taught me to listen to my instincts and be fearless in my choices. It was a path-breaking script. I credit the film for strengthening my desire to be part of such stories that have depth and impact," she said.

She said the film's director Shoojit Sircar was one of the main reasons why she had said yes to the movie.

"I had watched 'Yahaan' and I thought it was a beautiful film. When I had just heard the concept of 'Vicky Donor' and I had auditioned for it, my instincts said 'I wish I get this part'. The concept was so fresh and the script was so funny," Yami recalled.

"Not many newcomers get to play such roles. When I got the part I was so happy and I knew it was going to be something special. I was very fortunate to have been directed by Shoojit da in my first film. He is so passionate and calm; he effortlessly takes you through the journey of the world that he creates," she added.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,759

    +504*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,601

    +945*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,252

    +410*  

  • Total DEATHS

    590

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,659,470

    +45,434*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,477,426

    +73,463*

  • Cured/Discharged

    647,632

    +22,934*  

  • Total DEATHS

    170,324

    +5,095*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres