Vicky-Katrina To Ranbir-Alia and Arjun-Carla; Newlywed B-Town Couples Step Up For Their First Diwali

The festival of lights is around the corner and our beloved Bollywood celebs are all set to celebrate with a bang. The entire B-Town is buzzing and hustling with the planning of their festivities. This year is definitely special for quite a few of them since it’s their first Diwali as newlyweds. Surely, the festivities are going to be turned up by more than a notch. From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, take inspiration from these newlyweds to amp up your Diwali spirit as they celebrate their first Diwali with bling:

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the star couple of Bollywood, prepare to welcome a new member to their family, they will also be celebrating their first Diwali together. The two actors tied the knot in April this year and will be celebrating their first Diwali as ‘Mr and Mrs’ this time.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

This was probably one of the most talked about weddings in B-Town this year. Vicky and Katrina’s pictures from their wedding continue to serve as the couple goals. After posting stunning images of herself celebrating her first Karva Chauth, Katrina is getting ready to celebrate Diwali with Vicky Kaushal.

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal

Turned ‘Mr and Mrs’ just a few days ago, Richa and Ali generated a lot of excitement at their wedding as they exuded royalty in their regal costumes. The newlyweds will now celebrate their first Diwali with their friends and family in a big way. We can’t wait to see the stunning outfits this couple has in store for their first Diwali together.

Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan

Being one of the most sought-after couples in the entertainment business, Aditya and Anushka’s wedding was undoubtedly the talk of the town. They dated for more than four years before getting married on November 21, last year. This year will be the couple’s first Diwali as newlyweds.

Arjun Kanungo-Carla Dennis

After seven years of dating, Arjun and Carla got married in August this year. The two tied the nuptial knot in a lovely, traditional Indian ceremony that was straight out of a movie. Additionally, there are rumours that they may be flying on their honeymoon soon. The Diwali celebrations this year will be very memorable for them, as they are for all newlyweds.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here