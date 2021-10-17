Vicky Kaushal Addresses Roka Rumours With Katrina Kaif, Says 'I’ll Get Engaged Soon Enough'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif‘s dating rumours have been doing the rounds for a long time but neither of them has confirmed it yet. Recently, it was also being reported that Vicky might soon get engaged to Katrina, however, the rumours turned out to be false. Now, the actor has addressed the Roka rumours during the promotion of his latest film Sardar Udham. He blamed the paparazzi for spreading the rumour and told a leading daily jokingly that, “The news was circulated by your friends."

He further added, “I’ll get engaged soon enough when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time, too, will come)."

Katrina Kaif was one of the many Bollywood celebrities who attended Sardar Udham’s special screening ahead of its release. The film, based on Sardar Udham Singh, who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, is garnering a lot of praises for the actor. Katrina had also taken to social media to share a positive review of the film.

Sharing a poster of the same, she had written, “@shoojitsircar what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure, unadalerated story telling. @vickykaushal09 is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking (sic)."

Earlier, Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal had also addressed his brother’s engagement rumours. He told an entertainment daily, “I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, ‘Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de. And then Vicky told them, ‘Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo'".

