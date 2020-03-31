MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Lata Mangeshkar Donate to COVID-19 Relief Funds

credits - Vicky Kaushal/Alia Bhatt instagram

Many Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Lata Mangeshkar and Manish Malhotra among many others have come forward to contribute monetarily in these times of crisis.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 3:18 PM IST
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is donating Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relief fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) relief fund, to lend support to the ongoing battle with COVID-19 pandemic.

Vicky on Tuesday took to Instagram, where he shared a note that read: "While I am blessed enough to be seated with my loved ones in the comfortsof my home, there are many who are not as fortunate."

"In this time of crisis, I humbly pledge to contribute an amount of Rs. 1 crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund. We are in this together and we'll win this together. Let us all do our bit for a healthier and stronger future."

I also pledge contributions to the PM-CARES fund and the Chief Minister's relief fund (Maharashtra) as a gesture of my support, wrote Alia.

Actresses Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon also pledged to donate to the PM-CARES fund and the Chief Minister's relief fund (Maharashtra).

Lata Mangeshkar is donating Rs 25 lakh, and has requested others to pledge their support to the government.

Manish Malhotra also came forward to contribute monetarily in these times of crisis.

