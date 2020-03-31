Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Lata Mangeshkar Donate to COVID-19 Relief Funds

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is donating Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relief fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) relief fund, to lend support to the ongoing battle with COVID-19 pandemic.

Vicky on Tuesday took to Instagram, where he shared a note that read: "While I am blessed enough to be seated with my loved ones in the comfortsof my home, there are many who are not as fortunate."

"In this time of crisis, I humbly pledge to contribute an amount of Rs. 1 crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund. We are in this together and we'll win this together. Let us all do our bit for a healthier and stronger future."

Many Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Lata Mangeshkar and Manish Malhotra among many others have come forward to contribute monetarily in these times of crisis.

I also pledge contributions to the PM-CARES fund and the Chief Minister's relief fund (Maharashtra) as a gesture of my support, wrote Alia.

Actresses Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon also pledged to donate to the PM-CARES fund and the Chief Minister's relief fund (Maharashtra).

We all need to come together in this time of crisis! I pledge to contribute and do my bit! 🙏🏻Guys.. Do whatever best you can.. small or big.. just contribute! It’ll save a life or help someone in need and eventually make India healthier ❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/1DfdEuR2xw — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) March 28, 2020

Lata Mangeshkar is donating Rs 25 lakh, and has requested others to pledge their support to the government.

नमस्कार.आपण आपल्या सरकारला या कठिण प्रसंगी मदत करणे हे आपले कर्तव्य आहे. मी माझ्या तर्फ़े मुख्यमंत्री सहाय्यता निधीला २५ लाख रुपये देत आहे. माझी सर्वांना नम्र विनंती आहे की सरकारच्या क़ोरोना विरोधी लढ्यात आपण सुद्धा सरकारला यथाशक्ति मदत करावी. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) March 31, 2020

Manish Malhotra also came forward to contribute monetarily in these times of crisis.

