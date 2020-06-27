Vicky Kaushal Almost Unrecognisable in New Look from Sam Manekshaw Biopic

On the death anniversary of Sam Manekshaw, the makers of his biopic RSVP Movies released a new look of actor Vicky Kaushal, who is portraying the Field Marshal in the film.

Vicky, who had taken everyone by surprise when he revealed the first look from the film last year, has manged to stun his fans once again with this one. Unveiling the look, the actor wrote, "Remembering one of India's finest- Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. This journey is going to be very special! with @meghnagulzar #RonnieScrewvala @Bharat_rawail @rsvpmovies @bhavani.iyer @ishantanus."

Vicky is playing the role of the Field Marshal in the biopic directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala, who said, "Remembering the legendary Field Marshal #SamManekshaw on his death anniversary. We cannot wait to bring his incredible journey to you."

Sam Manekshaw was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. His military career spanned four decades and five wars, beginning with service in the British Indian Army in World War II. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan.