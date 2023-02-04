Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri’s untitled film has got a new release date. The Dharma Productions directorial, which was originally slated to release on July 28, has been pushed further to August 25 since Karan Johar had postponed his much-awaited Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Earlier this week, Karan Johar had announced that his coning-of-age romcom would release on July 28 as opposed to April 28. Hence, the untitled film was allocated a new release date so that it could release as a standalone film with no clashes. The currently-untitled movie features Vicky Kaushal in the lead, is directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. The film also features Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles.

Talking about the film, Karan Johar had shared back in December, “Anand Tiwari’s upcoming film is special on several counts. It is helmed by a master storyteller, features Vicky Kaushal – a National Film Award-winning actor, and is also a natural progression of our association with Prime Video. Together with Prime Video, we have delivered some of the most memorable stories to audiences around the world. From direct-to-service premieres of Shershaah and Gehraiyaan, to giving a global reach to our theatrical ventures when they released on streaming, the worldwide success of our films is a testament to the strength of our association with Prime Video. We are thrilled to be collaborating with them across the spectrum of storytelling – licensing, original series, original movies and now theatrical co-productions.”

Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra, founders of Leo Media Collective had expressed, “We are excited to make our theatrical debut working alongside two of the biggest champions of storytelling in India – Prime Video and Dharma. The film is a wholesome entertainer. We are certain that the audiences will love watching a story that hasn’t been told before.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here