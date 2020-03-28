Vicky Kaushal And His Brother Sunny Are 'Good Quarantine Boys' in This Adorable Pic

Vicky Kaushal dug into his album archive and shared an endearing moment from his childhood on social media. The actor, who is currently quarantining at home, took to his Instagram to post a timeworn classic photograph featuring brother, Sunny Kaushal.

In the adorable image, we see the two little brothers throw cute goofed up expressions. It seems they were made to sit on the chairs to pose but look obviously clueless.

Along with the photo, the Sanju actor wrote, “Good quarantine boys. Wassup brother! @sunsunnykhez.”

The post got much love from his fans and followers including Sunny, who commented, “Pink cheetah print?? Hmmmm.. fashion game on point!”

In another recently uploaded photo, he shared a hilarious Batman meme stressing on the importance of social distancing. “If that’s the language one understands...” he captioned the photo.

Vicky was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh directed horror thriller, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. He will be next seen on Sardar Udham Singh. The Shoojit Sircar directorial is scheduled to hit the theatres next year.