Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Get Snapped Together at the Bhoot Screening

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, releasing on February 21. The film recently had it's special screening for members of Bollywood, which apart from the cast consisting of Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, was also attended by Boney, Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor, Katrina and Isabelle Kaif, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Nushrat Bharucha, Yami Gautam, Huma Qureshi and many others.

After the event, rumoured couple Vicky and Katrina were snapped together by the paparazzi. In a video posted by Viral Bhayani, the actors could be seen chatting outside the theatres. Katrina's sister Isabelle was also seen in the video.

Check it out below:

Recently, while asked about dating rumours with Katrina Kaif, Kaushal said that he wanted to guard his personal life. “I hope you respect this. I really want to guard my personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations. That is something I am not inviting,” he told Bollywood Hungama.

“I guess it is better that way, that I guard my personal life to some extent and I don’t want to open up about anything,” he added.

Katrina too previously gave a similar statement about the rumours. "These rumours are part and parcel of our life. Now I have that maturity to understand all that matters is the work that you do. That's what will make you sustain, that's what the audience love you for or judge you on. All the rest just comes and goes as these are part of the job. We chose to come into the spotlight. There are a lot of people who hate to come into spotlight. But that is the nature of being an actor, you have to accept and make peace with public speculation. Some days it will be truthful, some days not truthful," the actress said, according to news agency IANS.

