Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Spotted Together Outside Friend's House, Further Fuel Romance Rumours

Since the past few months, rumour mills have been ablaze with reports that actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been dating each other. The duo has been spotted together on multiple occasions - be it on dinner dates or parties. Recently, the gorgeous rumoured couple were spotted together arriving at a close friend's house for dinner.

The two came to the venue in separate rides and were not photographed together. However, it has been reported that the gathering of people who attended the casual dinner was very small, which meant that the two friends share a really close bond. Katrina was photographed inside her car donning a white top. Stepping out without make-up, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress aced the fresh-faced look.

On the other hand, Vicky chose to go all out with a black and orange jumpsuit which shone brightly in the dark. The actor, who has been establishing his dominance with powerful performances in movies, aimed for the same with his outfit. Before going to the dinner, he was also snapped after his shoot at the Park hotel in Mumbai.

Rumours of them dating really caught fire when Katrina and Vicky were spotted at a friend's Diwali party, which they went to after attending Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party in Jalsa last year.

On the work front, Vicky will be next seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship opposite Bhumi Pednekar, Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Uddham Singh, Meghna Gulzar's Sam and Karan Johar's Takht. On the other hand, Katrina will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

