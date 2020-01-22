Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Spotted Together Outside Friend's House, Further Fuel Romance Rumours
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted arriving at a close friend's house for a casual dinner. The two have been spotted together before attending parties and dinner dates.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted arriving at a close friend's house for a casual dinner. The two have been spotted together before attending parties and dinner dates.
Since the past few months, rumour mills have been ablaze with reports that actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been dating each other. The duo has been spotted together on multiple occasions - be it on dinner dates or parties. Recently, the gorgeous rumoured couple were spotted together arriving at a close friend's house for dinner.
The two came to the venue in separate rides and were not photographed together. However, it has been reported that the gathering of people who attended the casual dinner was very small, which meant that the two friends share a really close bond. Katrina was photographed inside her car donning a white top. Stepping out without make-up, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress aced the fresh-faced look.
On the other hand, Vicky chose to go all out with a black and orange jumpsuit which shone brightly in the dark. The actor, who has been establishing his dominance with powerful performances in movies, aimed for the same with his outfit. Before going to the dinner, he was also snapped after his shoot at the Park hotel in Mumbai.
Rumours of them dating really caught fire when Katrina and Vicky were spotted at a friend's Diwali party, which they went to after attending Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party in Jalsa last year.
On the work front, Vicky will be next seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship opposite Bhumi Pednekar, Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Uddham Singh, Meghna Gulzar's Sam and Karan Johar's Takht. On the other hand, Katrina will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Uncivilised Behaviour': Chinese City Apologises After Shaming Residents for Wearing Pyjamas in Public
- Rangoli Chandel Thanks Kangana Ranaut for Supporting Her During Acid-attack Incident
- Shantanu Maheshwari Saves Co-actor Reecha Sinha from Drowning
- WhatsApp Users, Dark Mode is Finally Rolling Out With Beta For Android: Here is How to Use it
- This is The End of The Road For Vodafone m-Pesa as a Payments App