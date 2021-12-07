Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding: What Harleen Sethi Wrote on Social Media

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding celebrations start from Tuesday and confirmed guests on the list Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur were photographed at the Mumbai airport today as they prepared to jet off to Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Amid 120 guests and more expected to come in, the city’s nightlife will be something to look forward to. Meanwhile, Vicky’s ex girlfriend Harleen Sethi shared a social media post of a book chapter titled ‘Toast’. “Continually looking for the meaning of life is like looking for the meaning of toast. It is sometimes better just to eat the toast," the quote read that Harleen shared on Instagram stories.

While Katrina was previously reported to be romantically linked with actors Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky reportedly dated Harleen Sethi. A ETimes report earlier claimed that Harleen was unfazed by the rumours of Vicky and Katrina’s impending wedding last month.

“Harleen has moved on, in a true sense. She has deep-dived into work. She is very excited about Ekta Kapoor’s The Test Case 2 wherein the second part will revolve around her similar to how the first revolved around Nimrat Kaur," a friend of Harleen told ETimes.

Images of security parameter outside Vicky and Katrina’s wedding were shared by News18 photographers from the location, the hotel in Rajasthan.

The actors are having a private wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara of Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. The wedding is going to be an intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends in attendance. Security has been tightened in the entire area, and restrictions have been imposed on the movement of people and Covid restrictions have been implied.

