Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Fans Have a Meltdown As Duo Gets Clicked at Karan Johar's Party

Rumours about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's budding romance have been doing the rounds for a while now. The couple was clicked exiting a Diwali party together last year, and ever since the news of their rumoured romance has been the talk of the town. Katrina and Vicky have also been spotted attending several parties, dinners, as well as festival celebrations together and now pictures of the rumoured lovebirds leaving filmmaker Karan Johar’s residence, late on the night, have gone viral.

While Katrina and Vicky came and left separately, their fans were excited to see them together at the same bash. While Vicky kept it casual for the party, Katrina looked pretty in a printed white and red frock.

Earlier this year, Katrina Kaif was snapped at the screening of Vicky's horror flick 'Bhoot'. The actress was accompanied by her sister Isabelle Kaif for the preview screening.

Earlier, Vicky was reportedly in a relationship with Harleen Sethi. While Katrina dated Ranbir Kapoor for about six years. The two hit it off after they met on the sets of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in 2009. Ranbir and Katrina also co-starred in movies like Raajneeti and Jagga Jasoos, which released after their breakup. Ranbir is currently dating Alia Bhatt.