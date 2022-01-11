Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's First Film Together to Be Jee Le Zaraa? Here's What We Know

Bollywood lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the few couples who fell in love despite not starring in any movie together. Now that they have finally tied the knot, fans are more eager to witness their chemistry unfold on screen. And, if the latest reports are to be believed, that moment might come soon. According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Farhan Akhtar Jee Le Zaraa are thinking of casting Vicky opposite Katrina. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

According to a source quoted by the publication, “The decision of approaching Vicky Kaushal to feature in the film is pure gold. Now add to that the plan is to cast him opposite Katrina Kaif, which will make Jee Le Zaraa the first film the couple feature in together. This in itself is a marketing dream and makes promoting a film that much more easier."

The source continued, “With Farhan Akhtar casting himself and now Vicky also being roped in that leaves just one male lead role vacant. And casting one person is far easier than three, and that too in a film that is based on three female leads."

Meanwhile, Jee Le Zaraa is written by Farhan, his sister Zoya Akhtar and their long time collaborator Reema Kagti. Supposedly, it is a film based on a road trip as is hinted at by the announcement motion poster.

The movie’s release date and other details are awaited still. Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house Excel Entertainment has also completed 20 years recently. In the past, both siblings Farhan and Zoya have directed successful road trip films Dil Chahta Hai (2001), and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). Jee Le Zaraa is slated to be released in 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.