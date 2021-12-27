Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Unseen Pics from Their Wedding Go Viral

Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted in some never-seen-before pictures from their destination wedding in Rajasthan earlier this month. Close friends of Vicky shared pictures from the pre-wedding festivities on social media platforms. The wedding was a private affair and guests were reportedly refrained from carrying their smartphones to the venue. Now that the wedding is over, the guests are sharing their favourite snapshots.

The groom’s side looked dapper and all smiles in this picture shared by Mohit Lath on Instagram. The first picture shared by Mohit featured the younger brother of Vicky, actor Sunny Kaushal. The picture also featured Sunny’s rumoured girlfriend, actress Sharvari Wagh. The next picture was a portrait of Vicky’s relatives. And the last picture in the Instagram post shared by Mohit featured him and Neha Dhupia along with Angad Bedi and Vicky’s mother.

One of the relatives, shared a pic of Vicky Kaushal from the haldi ceremony. Tha actor was posing with his relatives and friends in the pic. Vicky was dressed in a white kurta pajama as he smiled for the camera. The 33-year-old actor was flanked by his relatives.

Another set of photos gave us a glimpse of Vicky’s relatives from Punjab who attended the wedding. They were all decked up for the mehendi and sangeet night. Vicky’s enthused dance moves to the beats of dhol were captured in a snapshot.

It is not just Vicky’s relatives who are sharing the pictures from the dreamy wedding. Katrina’s relatives have also shared their favourite moments from the event on Instagram.

Katrina’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel has uploaded a fresh bunch of photographs. The brother of the bride looked dapper in a black sherwani as he posed with a relative at the wedding venue. Sebastian also put up another picture from the haldi ceremony where he posed with his niece.

Have you checked out these latest pictures from the VicKat wedding?

