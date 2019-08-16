Take the pledge to vote

Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi to Show Off Their Crackling Chemistry in Arijit Singh's Romantic Song

Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal are coming together for the first time time to play lovers in a Arijit Singh music video shot in Shimla.

August 16, 2019
Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal are coming together for the first time to star as passionate lovers in a romantic song by Arijit Singh. Titled Pachtaoge, the Bhushan Kumar-produced music video has been shot in Shimla in June. Director Arvindr Khaira shot for the song, which deals with love and betrayal, over a two-day schedule.

"We wanted the look and feel of the video to reflect the emotions in the song. Shimla's cobbled streets and architecture seemed like the ideal backdrop to set our story against," the director said. Bhushan is happy with his choice of leads. "It's been a while that we saw a music video which is so passionate and packs in so much intensity," he said. Mumbai Mirror has released a still from the song.

Nora's latest release is Batla House in which she plays a small role. The Moroccan Canadian actress also has Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan lined up. The 27-year-old says that the films and the music video have helped her show off her acting talents, and that she has been waiting for opportunities like these. Pachtaoge, composed by B Praak and penned by Jaani, was offered to her after the item song Dilbar in last year's Satyameva Jayate.

This will be Vicky's first ever music video. Basking in the glory of his recent National Film Award win, the Uri: The Surgical Strike star said that shooting with Nora in Shimla was a memorable experience. "When I heard the song for the first time, I was hooked and played it on loop for the longest time," the actor added.

