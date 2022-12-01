Vicky Kaushal and Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif Shehnaaz Gill Set Temperatures Soaring With Their New Pics

Shehnaaz Gill met Vicky Kaushal yet again but this time, Punjab’s Katrina Kaif was hosting him on her talk show — Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. Taking to her Instagram account, the actress shared a few pictures from the shoot, including a romantic shoot she did with Vicky.

For the interview, Shehnaaz was seen wearing a bright golden-yellow salwar-kameez that oozed Punjabi vibes while Vicky kept it casual in a floral printed shirt and a pair of beige pants. In the first picture, Vicky was seen hugging Shehnaaz. In a few pictures that followed, Vicky and Shehnaaz were caught candid between their goofy sessions. Shehnaaz and Vicky then turned up the temperatures with their romantic poses.

Sharing the pictures, Shehnaaz wrote, “Very seldom you meet a star who makes you feel you are one of them. Very seldom you get this feeling that you know this person from ages and is family. Very seldom, in your second meeting you feel that you know this person like he is family. I guess this is what a true star is. @vickykaushal09 I’m delighted to have met you once again and today’s chat was more than just conversations… I wish you nothing but success, good health and positivity always."

“All the best for #GovindaNaamMera Waheguru Mehar Kare 🙏🏻tuhadi movie superhit Hove," she added.

Last month, Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill bumped into each other as they attended Ramesh Taurani and his wife Varsha’s Diwali party. After meeting Vicky, Shehnaaz Gill took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures with Uri: The Surgical Strike actor.

In the pictures, Shehnaaz and Vicky were seen twinning in black and they flaunted their million-dollar smiles for the lens. While Shehnaaz looked prettiest in a black saree, Vicky sported a dapper look in a black kurta. The duo was seen hugging each other and posing for the clicks. Shehnaaz gave a perfect caption to her pictures with Vicky Kaushal and wrote, “Hun bani na gal ….. 2 punjabi ek frame vch" along with a red heart emoji.

