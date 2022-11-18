Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan’s Leaked Pic From Laxman Utekar’s Next Will Leave You Intrigued

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have been working on Laxman Utekar’s yet-untitled film for a year now. There is a lot of buzz about the film as it will witness a fresh pairing of two actors from the young brigade of Bollywood. Amid the film shoot, a couple of new behind-the-scene pictures have surfaced online. It revealed a glimpse of Sara and Vicky’s looks from the film. Recently, a few photos from the set of the film were leaked online, and these will surely leave you intrigued.

In the pictures, the Simmba actress appeared to be in the middle of a conversation with Vicky Kaushal, which can be a scene from the film. Sara wore a floral printed aqua blue saree while Vicky looked casual in a colour-blocked t-shirt. Sara sported mangalsutra and bangles which seemed to be a part of her character. Vicky was on a bike.

Earlier this year, in January, Sara and Vicky completed the shoot of Laxman Utekar’s untitled next movie. Sara shared a photo with Vicky to announce the film wrap-up. “It’s a film wrap. Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better,” she wrote.

She had written an additional note for Vicky and said that she was ‘privileged’ to share screen space with him. “@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you,” her note read.

While makers are yet to announce the movie name, it’s touted to be small-town romantic-comedy with a social message. Earlier, the actor were filming in Indore.

Read all the Latest Movies News here