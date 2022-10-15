Vicky Kaushal and Siddhant Chaturvedi Twin in green at airport, see pic

Two of the most popular B-town celebrities, Vicky Kaushal and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been successfully ruling the hearts of the audiences. Besides giving groundbreaking performances in several noteworthy films, these two handsome hunks have time and again shelled out major fashion goals with their dapper style. Recently, both Vicky and Siddhant were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The super-stylish duo was seen twinning in green.

Siddhant dropped an uber-cool picture with Vicky on Instagram. Siddhant turned creative with his caption and called themselves Hare bhare Kebabs since both he and Vicky sported green shirts.

Vicky later reshared the snap on his Instagram stories, adding a slew of random emojis.

The picture reveals Vicky wearing an olive green collared shirt which he teamed up with a pair of ripped jeans. He rounded off his crisp look with white sneakers and black sunglasses. The Gehraiyaan actor, Siddhant on the other hand donned an almost similar outfit with a slightly darker shade of a green collared shirt and light blue denim. He completed his look with a pair of white sneakers and sunglasses, just like Vicky.

The two actors flashed their winning smiles at the shutterbugs posing together. Both Vicky and Siddhant seemed to twin just perfectly with their colour-coordinated attire.

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in director Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. The film also features Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Apart from Sam Bahadur, he is also a part of another comedy movie titled Govinda Naam Mera. In the film Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, and Varun Dhawan are also playing important roles.

Meanwhile, Siddhant is gearing up for the release of his next horror comedy film, Phone Bhoot which also stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 4 this year. Besides Phone Bhoot, Siddhant will also star in director Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan opposite Ananya Pandey and Adarsh Gourav.

