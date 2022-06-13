Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri Shoot For A Gorgeous Romantic Song In Croatia; Leaked Pics Go Viral

Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri are currently in Croatia, shooting for their upcoming movie together. Pictures from the gorgeous shoot location have leaked online, showing the actors filming for a romantic track. Choreographer Farah Khan was also seen with the actors in the location.

In the pictures, Vicky was seen wearing a formal jacket with a pair of pants and a shirt while Tripti was seen wearing a yellow ensemble for the shoot. In one shoot, Vicky was seen lifting Tripti in his arms while in another, they were seen sharing a romantic moment by the sea. Needless to say, the new pictures have now gone viral.

Vicky and Tripti are shooting for Anand Tiwari’s upcoming romantic movie. The actors have been in Croatia for a few days now. Recently, Vicky and Farah were seen teasing Katrina Kaif with a few pictures. In the pictures, Farah and Vicky attempted to make the actress a tad jealous. “Sorry Katrina, he’s found someone else,” Farah teased Katrina.

The filmmaker also added the song ‘Kuch Toh Hua Hai’ from the movie ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ as the background music of the picture. Instead of getting jealous, Katrina left fans in splits with her reaction. Katrina reposted her Instagram story and wrote: “You’re allowed,” alongside a series of red heart emojis. On the other hand, Vicky hilariously wrote: “We are just ‘good friends'”.

Apart from Vicky and Tripti, the Anand Tiwari’s directorial also features Punjabi singer-turned-actor, Ammy Virk, in a prominent role. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vicky is jam-packed with interesting projects. Next, the actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in Govinda Naam Mera. Apart from this, Vicky will also be featured in Meghna Gulzar’s much anticipated Sam Bahadur, which will be depicting the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

