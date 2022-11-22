Vicky Kaushal Asks 'Kemon Achen' as He Lands in Kolkata For Sam Bahadur's Shoot, See Pic

Vicky Kaushal is in West Bengal for the shooting of his film Sam Bahadur and the first selfie he shared from the city has a sweet Bengali connection. The actor took to his official Instagram handle to drop a sunkissed selfie on Tuesday morning. In the photo, he can be seen wearing a grey coloured hoodie over a t-shirt. He added oomph to his looks with a pair of sunglasses.

Sharing the photo, he wrote in Bengali, “How are you?!"

Take a look at the post:

Vicky Kaushal was clicked by the paparazzi on Monday as he landed in Kolkata. Meanwhile, the film went on floors in August this year. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. A couple of months back, Vicky took to his Instagram account and dropped a behind-the-scenes video sharing a glimpse of the teamwork that has gone behind making this movie. From table reading sessions to discussions with the director Meghna Gulzar, all can be seen in the short video.

In one of the scenes, Vicky can also be seen taking Gulzar’s blessings. The video also shares a glimpse of Fatima Sana Shaikh’s look who will be playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Instead of a theatrical release, the movie will hit the OTT platform, Disney+ Hostsar on December 16. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Movies.

The actor will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film with Sara Ali Khan, The Great Indian Family and Anand Tiwari’s untitled next.

