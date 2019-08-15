Take the pledge to vote

4-min read

Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Disha Patani Wish Fans Happy Independence Day

On the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, Bollywood celebrities wished citizens with heart warming messages.

IANS

Updated:August 15, 2019, 12:23 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Disha Patani Wish Fans Happy Independence Day
Image of Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, courtesy of Instagram
As India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day on Thursday, a gamut of Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Karan Johar, took to social media to wish everyone a Happy Independence Day and saluted the brave men and women who fought valiantly for the country.

Here's what they have tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: 15th August our Independence Day... Jai Hind! Our pride our honour our celebration ever.

Rishi Kapoor: Bharat Mata ki Jai!

Karan Johar: We salute and applaud the brave men and women who fought valiantly for our independence. We celebrate a country with the largest heart. Jai Hind.

Anupam Kher: Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians all over the world. Ours is one of the greatest nations in the world. Let us stay united and take our country to greater heights.

Kajol: It's been 73 years that we are liberal. Yet the demons of prejudice, hostility and rage has caught our actions up. Let's feel the freedom in it's true sense!Independence Day. Jai Hind.

Varun Dhawan: Wishing everybody a very happy Independence Day. To all my brothers and sisters all across our beautiful country we are the largest democracy in the world where so many beautiful religions live In harmony let's show the world 'mile sur mera tumhara toh sur bane humara' Jai Hind.

Sonakshi Sinha: Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians! Today is even more special for me because i got to be a part of a film that highlights one of the biggest achievements of Independent India! Jai Hind.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: 1.3 billion hearts, 1 emotion = "INDIA". From one proud Indian, wishing you all happy Independence Day!

Nushrat Bharucha: There is a wave of joy in my heart looking at the wave of National Flag. Happy Independence Day 2019 to everyone.

Disha Patani: Happy Independence Day "Jai Hind, Jai Bharat".

Others like Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shraddha Kapoor and Sania Mirza also shared congratulatory messages on social media.

#HappyIndependenceDay

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

