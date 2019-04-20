English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vicky Kaushal Badly Injured Himself on Film Set Doing Action Scene, Gets 13 Stitches
Actor Vicky Kaushal was reportedly injured while performing an action sequence on director Bhanu Pratap Singh's film set in Gujarat.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Actor Vicky Kaushal was reportedly injured while performing an action sequence on director Bhanu Pratap Singh's film set in Gujarat. It’s unclear how badly he was hurt but film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the actor "fractured his cheekbone and got 13 stitches on his cheek."
Informing about the same in detail, Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "Vicky Kaushal gets injured while filming an action sequence... Shooting for director Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror film in #Gujarat... Vicky fractured his cheekbone and got 13 stitches on his cheek." (sic)
As per NDTV, Vicky had been filming in Gujarat for the last five days and the accident reportedly happened on the last day of the shoot. A source close to the film told Pune Mirror, "Unfortunately, the door fell on him. He was rushed to the local hospital by the crew and flown to Mumbai on Friday morning."
Also produced by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the yet-to-be-titled movie is a high-concept horror and features Bhumi Pednekar as female lead.
In addition, Vicky will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht as Emperor Aurangzeb. Vicky’s last film was Uri: The Surgical Strike which was a game changer of sorts for him in his career.
