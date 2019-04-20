Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Vicky Kaushal Badly Injured Himself on Film Set Doing Action Scene, Gets 13 Stitches

Actor Vicky Kaushal was reportedly injured while performing an action sequence on director Bhanu Pratap Singh's film set in Gujarat.

News18.com

Updated:April 20, 2019, 12:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vicky Kaushal Badly Injured Himself on Film Set Doing Action Scene, Gets 13 Stitches
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
Actor Vicky Kaushal was reportedly injured while performing an action sequence on director Bhanu Pratap Singh's film set in Gujarat. It’s unclear how badly he was hurt but film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the actor "fractured his cheekbone and got 13 stitches on his cheek."

Informing about the same in detail, Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "Vicky Kaushal gets injured while filming an action sequence... Shooting for director Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror film in #Gujarat... Vicky fractured his cheekbone and got 13 stitches on his cheek." (sic)




As per NDTV, Vicky had been filming in Gujarat for the last five days and the accident reportedly happened on the last day of the shoot. A source close to the film told Pune Mirror, "Unfortunately, the door fell on him. He was rushed to the local hospital by the crew and flown to Mumbai on Friday morning."

Also produced by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the yet-to-be-titled movie is a high-concept horror and features Bhumi Pednekar as female lead.

In addition, Vicky will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht as Emperor Aurangzeb. Vicky’s last film was Uri: The Surgical Strike which was a game changer of sorts for him in his career.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram