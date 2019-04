Vicky Kaushal Injured While Shooting, Chris Evans Gets Customised Car

Fan theories are raining down as Game of Thrones Season 8's second episode is just a day from its release. While a lot of fans have speculated that the Night King is Bran Stark, some theorised that Ned Stark is the freezing villain. But after the first episode of the final season premiered, Twitter is convinced that the Night King is a Targaryen.As there is still a day left for the second episode of GoT to premiere this Monday, we have listed some more titles streaming this week that you could watch in the meantime.On the Bollywood front, actress Ishita Dutta has come out in Ajay Devgn's defence after her sister Tanushree Dutta called out the Golmaal actor for casting Alok Nath in his upcoming film De De Pyaar De. In another news, an action sequence went wrong and Vicky Kaushal was reportedly injured on a film set fracturing his cheekbone.Scroll down to know more news from the world of entertainment.Game of Thrones fans are convinced that The Night King is a Targaryen because his fiery spiral resembled the house sigil and he rode an ice dragon. You wonder why?Since Game of Thrones has pretty much taken over our lives now, there is no other episodic series that we might be able to concentrate on for a while. So, this might be a good time to catch up on some movie viewing in the meantime.Vicky Kaushal was reportedly injured while performing an action sequence on director Bhanu Pratap Singh's film set in Gujarat. It’s unclear how severely he was hurt but film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the actor "fractured his cheekbone and got 13 stitches on his cheek."Tanushree, in an open letter, had raised questions as to why the makers retained #MeToo accused Alok Nath in the film instead of replacing him and re-shooting his scenes. Now, Tanushree's sister Ishita has come forward to speak on the ongoing controversy.In Marvel's The Avengers, Tony Stark describes himself as 'genius, billionaire, playboy and philanthropist' to Steve Rogers. In real life too, Robert Downey Jr who plays Iron Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe puts up with the description.Follow @news18movies for more