Vicky Kaushal Begins Shooting For Sam Bahadur, Fatima Sana Sheikh's Indira Gandhi Look Teased

Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Sam Bahadur has gone on floors today i.e on August 8. On Monday, Vicky took to his Instagram account and dropped a behind-the-scenes video sharing a glimpse of the teamwork that has gone behind making this movie. From table reading sessions to discussions with the director Meghna Gulzar, all can be seen in the short video. In one of the scenes, Vicky can also be seen taking Gulzar’s blessings. The video also shares a glimpse of Fatima Sana Shaikh’s look who will be playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie.

“Only Gratitude as we set out on this extremely special Journey. #Samबहादुर Now Filming!” Vicky wrote in the caption. Fans and friends were quick to shower love and send wishes to the actor via comment section. “All the best ❤️ have the best time! Can’t wait to watch this one,” Dia Mirza wrote. Neha Dhupia also commented, “All the best guys, all the best Vicks!” with a red heart emoji. Anushka Sharma and Ammy Virk also sent best wishes to the actor.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal also talked about being a part of this project and said, “I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work the whole team has put in. I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam’s mesmerising journey to making India what it is today.”

Excited to embark on this journey, director Meghna Gulzar said, “Finally, after years of extensive research, writing, brainstorming and rigorous preparation, ‘SamBahadur’ has finally gone on floors. It is tremendously fulfilling to be on set and have the opportunity to tell the story of Sam Manekshaw’s inspiring life. A life of bravery, courage, determination and righteousness. They don’t make men like him anymore!”

Sanya Malhotra will be playing the role of Manekshaw’s wife Silloo in the movie. Talking about her character, she said, “Playing the part of Silloo, who has been Sam’s support system right through his journey is an absolute Honour. This is the first time I am sharing the screen with Vicky and being directed by Meghna Gulzar, my best endeavour would be to do justice to my part and to the film.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh also shared that it is an honour for her to be a part of such a project. “I hope those who haven’t heard of Sam Manekshaw will remember him forever once they watch Sam Bahadur,” she said.

Sam Bahadur is a biopic based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His army career spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

