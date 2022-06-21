Vicky Kaushal Begins Work On Meghna Gulzar’s Next Titled Sam Bahadur; Fans Send Wishes

Vicky Kaushal has started working on his next movie titled Sam Bahadur. On Tuesday, the actor took to his official Instagram account and shared the news with his fans. He also dropped a picture of what looks like the script of the film along with a diary and pen kept in his study. “Here we go… Prep starts!!! #SAMBAHADUR,” Vicky wrote in the caption.

Vicky’s industry colleagues and fans were quick to express excitement in the comment section. Actress Neha Dhupia wrote, “All the best!” and dropped a red heart emoji. While one of the fans wrote, “All the very best for your upcoming project,” another social media user commented, “Lots of love sir.” One of the netizens also asked about Katrina Kaif’s whereabouts and asked, “Katrina kaha hai?”

Sam Bahadur is a biopic based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He was also the Indian Army Chief during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Vicky Kaushal had announced the movie in 2019. Back then, he took to social media and also shared his first look from the film. “I feel honoured, emotional, and proud of getting a chance to unfold the journey of this fearless patriot, the swashbuckling general, the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. Remembering him on his death anniversary today and embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and #RonnieScrewvala (sic),” the actor had written. Later, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar announced the title of the film in April last year i.e on the occasion of Sam’s birth anniversary. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film also also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Meanwhile, apart from Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal has a number of other movies in his pipeline too. The actor will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera where he will be sharing the screen with Kiata Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He will also be seen in The Great Indian Family and Laxman Utekar’s untitled next. The latter will see him with Sara Ali Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV JAC Board Exam Results Kerala Plus Two (+2) Results here.