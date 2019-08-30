Vicky Kaushal Breaks Silence on Drug Party Accusations, Says 'That's Not Fair'

Karan Johar had shared a glimpse of his star-studded party which had Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Zoya Akhtar and more in attendance.

As Karan Johar's video from the party went viral on the internet, Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Sirsa accused the actors of taking drugs at the party in several tweets and an open letter.

This initiated a debate on social media and TV channels on whether or not the actors were in a drugged state at the party. Later, Karan Johar opened up on this and called the whole drug story ‘baseless’.

Now, actor Vicky Kaushal, who was one of the attendees, has reacted on drug party allegation. The actor said, “What I understand is that people who don’t know you personally, see something and make an assumption...that’s completely fine. We all do that. But factualising assumptions...It’s a big leap to take and that’s not fair all the time.”

He further added, “We all knew the video was being taken and five minutes before the video was shot, Karan’s mom was with us. The video was put up. Next day I leave for Arunachal Pradesh. I was with the army for the next four days in the hills where there is no network. So I have no clue of what’s going on.”

“I returned and checked Twitter and I was like ‘Hain ji?’ ‘What?’. FIR...open letter..ye woh. Of course, it had a huge effect on me. It is not nice to be called those names by people,” Vicky added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.